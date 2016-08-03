Aug 3 Herbalife Ltd's quarterly sales
rose 3.4 percent, helped by higher demand for its weight
management and targeted nutrition products in North America and
Europe, Middle and Africa.
The company's worldwide net sales rose to $1.20 billion in
the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.16 billion, a year
earlier.
Herbalife reported a net loss of $22.9 million or 28 cents
per share in the second quarter, compared with a net income of
$82.8 million or 97 cents per share a year earlier.
The latest quarter included the impact of $203 million
related to regulatory settlements, Herbalife said.
The report is Herbalife's first since it agreed last month
to pay $200 million to the Federal Trade Commission and change
the way it does business to avoid being labeled a pyramid
scheme.
Herbalife uses a massive network of independent distributors
who sell powdered shakes, vitamins and other tablets designed to
help people manage their weight, boost energy and calm stress.
The sales method, under which some people get more money for
recruiting new distributors than selling products, has attracted
criticism, most notable from billionaire investor William Ackman
who has a short bet against the company since 2012.
Herbalife also agreed with the FTC to restructure its U.S.
business so that distributors are rewarded for sales, not
recruitment. The FTC had noted that an overwhelming majority of
distributors earn little or no money.
