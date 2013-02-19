(Corrects FY13 outlook in paragraph 2 to say the prior number
was $4.40 to $4.55 per share, and not $4.02 to $4.05 per share)
* Fourth-quarter earnings $1.05/share vs est $1.03
* Fourth-quarter sales $1.06 bln vs est $1.05 bln
* Sees full-year earnings $4.45-$4.65/share vs est $4.64
Feb 19 Weight-loss and vitamin company Herbalife
Ltd posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street
expectations, helped by stronger sales primarily in Asia
Pacific, and raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Herbalife, which also sells energy, sports & fitness and
personal care products, now expects earnings of $4.45 to $4.65
per share for the year, up from its prior view of $4.40 to $4.55
per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.64 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's stock has become the site of a battle royale
between some of the hedge fund industry's biggest players,
including Pershing Square Capital's William Ackman and Icahn
Enterprises' Carl Icahn.
Activist investor Ackman alleged in December that the
company was a "pyramid scheme" and said he was shorting the
stock.
However, Icahn and hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed
long positions in the stock. Loeb said the stock could rise as
much as $68.
The company said last month it expected a temporary bump in
expenses due to its fight with Ackman.
The company's fourth-quarter income rose to $117.8 million,
or $1.05 per share, from $105.4 million, or 86 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $1.06 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.03 per share on revenue
of $1.05 billion.
Herbalife shares closed at $39.74 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)