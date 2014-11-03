Nov 3 Herbalife Ltd, a maker of weight-loss and nutritional products, reported a 92 percent fall in quarterly profit as legal costs rose and the company wrote down the value of Venezuelan assets.

Herbalife's shares fell 11.6 percent after-market on Monday.

The company, which strenuously denies claims by activist investor Bill Ackman that it is a pyramid scheme, said net income fell to $11.2 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $141.9 million, or $1.32 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)