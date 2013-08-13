NEW YORK Aug 13 A former employee of Herbalife
Ltd has been subpoenaed by the New York State attorney
general to produce internal documents regarding a 2011 safety
concern about the company's weight-loss shakes, the New York
Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said that the nutritional supplement company
had found fine shards of metal in some diet shakes at a plant in
California in 2011. The problem was apparently resolved but an
executive remained concerned about safety standards at the plant
where the contaminated product was found, according to the
report.
Herbalife's stock was down about 3.2 percent at $64.18 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon after being in
positive territory earlier in the day.
A Herbalife spokesman and the New York attorney general's
office both said they had no immediate comment. The New York
Times said that none of the tainted shakes ever reached
consumers.
Herbalife has been the subject of intense scrutiny for many
months in the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry, with several
major players betting for or against the stock.
(Reporting by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; editing by Matthew
Lewis)