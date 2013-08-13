(Adds Herbalife statement acknowledging problem; lack of
comment from Pershing Square; closing share price)
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK Aug 13 A former employee of Herbalife
Ltd has been subpoenaed by the New York State attorney
general to produce documents regarding a 2011 safety concern
about the company's nutritional shakes, The New York Times
reported on Tuesday.
The ex-employee, who is seeking whistleblower status with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, asked to remain
anonymous, the newspaper said. The attorney general's office
declined to comment.
The Times reported that the employee first approached the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration with concerns about product
safety before getting in touch with activist investor Bill
Ackman, who offered to pay his legal fees, according to the
Times.
Ackman has made a $1 billion short bet against Herbalife,
and has been a vocal critic of the company since he disclosed
his short position last December. He labels the maker of
nutritional supplements as a pyramid scheme.
A spokeswoman for Pershing Square Capital Management,
Ackman's firm, said she did not have a comment.
The health concern in question dates to 2011, when fine
shards of metal were detected in some of Herbalife's nutrition
shakes at a plant in California, according to the newspaper.
The problem was resolved within several weeks, The New York
Times said.
Herbalife acknowledged the 2011 incident in a statement on
Tuesday, and said only safe products were shipped to consumers.
The company added it received no complaints from consumers
and that California state authorities have regularly audited the
factory and found "no serious violations."
"We believe this story is yet another example of Mr.
Ackman's desperation," Herbalife said.
Shares of Herbalife have soared this year, causing Ackman to
see losses of hundreds of millions of dollars on his bet against
the company.
Ackman's view has been challenged by other Wall Street
titans, including investor Carl Icahn, a major stakeholder in
Herbalife, and billionaire investor George Soros, who have both
taken long positions on Herbalife.
Herbalife shares closed down 2.5 percent at $64.62 on
Tuesday. The shares are still trading at more than double the
price where they closed on Dec. 31, 2012.
The company last month posted better-than-expected
second-quarter earnings and revised its outlook upwards, citing
a fast-growing distributor network and strong demand for its
products.
(Reporting by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian; editing by Matthew
Lewis, Jim Marshall and Leslie Adler)