By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 28 After U.S. multi-level marketing
company Herbalife settled a probe of its sales practices
with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last month, top
executives assured investors that the company would be able to
thrive under the new rules.
The consumer protection agency had questioned the company's
sales methods.
Billionaire investor William Ackman in 2012 claimed the
company was running a pyramid scheme, recruiting members with a
promise of payment for enrolling others in distribution, rather
than depending on the actual sale of its nutritional supplements
and weight management products.
In its July 15 settlement Herbalife agreed to restructure
its U.S. business so distributors are rewarded for sales rather
than for recruitment of sales agents and it agreed to pay a $200
million fine.
But Herbalife's filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission painted a much less optimistic picture than
its presentation to analysts and investors, according to a
private investor who flagged the differences to the SEC this
month.
Matthew Handley, an investor based in Lakewood Ranch,
Florida alleged Herbalife made "purposefully deceptive
statements" in its Aug. 3 quarterly earnings conference call and
regulatory filings.
Handley, who is betting Herbalife's stock price will fall,
told Reuters about his outreach to the SEC and provided a copy
of his letter to its whistleblower office.
"The transcript of the conference call, when compared
directly against the actual language the company issued in their
10Q, depict a clear pattern of purposeful intent to deceive
investors and the market," Handley wrote in the Aug. 16 letter.
"The things you say on the call and write in the filing have
to match up, and I thought they just didn't," he later said in
an interview with Reuters.
Because Herbalife's conference call transcript and its SEC
filings are publicly available, securities law experts said the
company probably did not violate the SEC's disclosure rules such
as Regulation FD.
Corporate filings are often more legalistic and technical
than what executives say during presentations to analysts and
investors, when they may sound optimistic about the company's
outlook, law professors and private lawyers noted.
But such presentations are usually highly scripted, with
companies trying to ensure oral statements are not inconsistent
with their filings, and the difference in tone and substance in
Herbalife's case is noteworthy, securities lawyers said.
"Securities laws say that you cannot lie," said Yale law
professor Jonathan Macey. "Reading these two documents (the
filing and transcript of the conference call), would suggest
they've changed their point of view," he added.
Herbalife spokesman Alan Hoffman declined repeated requests
from Reuters for comment. Brian Lane, a partner at law firm
Gibson Dunn, which vets Herbalife's disclosures, did not respond
to a call or email seeking comment. Herbalife has disclosed
inquiries from the SEC and other government authorities in the
past.
SEC spokesman John Nester also declined to comment.
COMPLYING WITH THE FTC
Herbalife hailed the FTC settlement as a victory for its
business model as the FTC said the company may have deceived
hundreds of thousands of people but stopped short of calling it
a pyramid scheme.
In August executives assured analysts and investors on a
conference call that Herbalife would suffer little financial
damage from the settlement.
Chief Executive Michael Johnson said, "We have the greatest
confidence in our ability to comply with the agreement and
continue to grow our business in the U.S. and around the world."
Chief Financial Officer John DeSimone saw "minimal
disruption to the business" and President Desmond Walsh also
struck an optimistic tone, saying, "The most important thing is
that we don't see any long-term impact in our business."
Herbalife's SEC filing was more circumspect though, saying
the company does not currently expect the settlement to have a
"long-term and materially adverse impact."
However, the filing also noted "there is no guarantee that
we will be able to fully comply with the consent order" and that
"the company's business and its member base, particularly in the
United States, may be negatively impacted."
If Herbalife cannot comply with the consent order, "this
could result in a material and adverse impact to the company's
results of operations and financial condition," the filing said.
Herbalife also noted the settlement's effect "could be
significant."
BILLIONAIRES' TARGET
Herbalife has until next year to comply with the July 15
order from the Federal Trade Commission to restructure its U.S.
business.
It is not clear whether other short sellers and investors
will respond to Handley's accusations on inconsistency between
the company's verbal optimism and its more cautious SEC filings,
some experts said.
"If you invest in this company, you will want to know what
the odds are of this FTC ruling screwing up their business,"
Yale Law School professor Macey added.
Herbalife's stock price has gone on a wild ride over the
last four years when two billionaires began squaring off over
its future. After seeing a high around $81.00 in January 2014,
the stock fell to a low around $30.26 in January 2015 before
recovering to close at $60.50 on Friday.
Hedge fund manager William Ackman, who called Herbalife a
pyramid scheme, placed a $1 billion short bet but so far has
suffered some losses as the stock climbed.
On Friday in a letter to investors, Ackman also noted
differences between presentations to investors by Herbalife
executives and the company's official quarterly filing. In his
letter, Ackman wrote "management's latest commentary is a
continuation of prior misrepresentations."
Ackman and Handley, who registered his complaints about
Herbalife's communications with the SEC, both said they have
never spoken to each other and reached their conclusions
independently.
By contrast, in 2013 billionaire Carl Icahn expressed
confidence in Herbalife, becoming its biggest shareholder and
named directors to the board.
This week, Ackman and Icahn tangled anew when Ackman said an
investment bank approached him to try and sell some of Icahn's
shares, but on Friday, Icahn said he was buying shares, not
selling.
A key institutional owner, Fidelity, sold some of
Herbalife's shares in August, it said in a filing. Fidelity
declined to make the fund manager available for an interview.
