June 11 Herbalife Ltd, the nutritional products company under fire by high-profile investor Bill Ackman, said on Tuesday that an online survey conducted in April and May showed that 3.3 percent of the population had bought its products in the last three months.

It said the survey indicated the company has about 8 million customers in the United States, including the distribution network of about 550,000 people.

Ackman's Pershing Square Capital has a $1 billion bet against the company whose weight loss products are sold through a network of independent individuals. Ackman has called the company a pyramid scheme and predicted its shares will be worthless.

Herbalife, which has denied its business is a scheme, said in a statement the survey confirms its products have a broad customer base. It said the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 0.96 percent.

A spokeswoman for Pershing was not immediately available for comment.