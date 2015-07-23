July 23 Rig provider Hercules Offshore Inc said on Thursday that it expects to file for Chapter 11 protection next month and emerge with a restructured balance sheet in the fourth quarter.

The company said last month that it had entered into a restructuring agreement with a majority of its debtors and would file for Chapter 11 protection by July 8.

Hercules shares were down 5.8 percent at 15.35 cents on Thursday afternoon.