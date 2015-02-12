Feb 12 Drilling rig contractor Hercules Offshore
Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt mainly by an
impairment charge of $117.0 million related to cold stacking of
five rigs.
The Houston, Texas-based company's fourth-quarter revenue
fell 24 percent to $178.7 million as utilization rates for its
offshore rigs fell due to a more than 50 percent drop in global
oil prices.
The net loss attributable to Hercules Offshore widened to
$154.1 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec.
31 from $101.2 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)