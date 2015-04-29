(Corrects to "in the year-ago quarter" from "the quarter" in the second paragraph, removes the word "also")

April 29 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc reported a first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by soft demand and weak rig prices.

The company recorded a $15.2 million charge related to early debt retirement and issuance costs in the year-ago quarter.

Hercules reported a net loss of $57.1 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $19.9 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than halved to $122.6 million. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)