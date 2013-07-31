July 31 Drilling contractor Hercules Offshore Inc reported a second-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, due to strong drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Net income from continuing operations was $16.6 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $52.5 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $211.5 million.

A shallow-water drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico, being prepared for production by Hercules for privately held Walter Oil & Gas, partially collapsed and caught fire last week after natural gas flowing from a ruptured well ignited.