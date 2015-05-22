NECKARSULM, Germany May 22 Audi
could imagine more bidders for Nokia's mapping unit
HERE in the three-way German consortium of luxury automakers,
R&D boss Ulrich Hackenberg said.
Asked by reporters on Friday whether Audi, Mercedes and BMW
are open to more bidders, Hackenberg said: "Yes. We want to have
free access to data in future too."
Asked whether a private equity firm has joined the German
consortium, Hackenberg, who is also the VW group's R&D chief,
said: "There are many possibilities, it's still too early."
Germany's top luxury carmakers have teamed up with private
equity firm General Atlantic to increase their firepower to
acquire HERE, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
