* German automakers team with General Atlantic on Nokia HERE
bid
* Auto industry source says bidding now around 4 bln euro
level
* Two separate bidding groups link Internet, private equity
firms
* Carmakers believe they have options if outbid by Internet
groups
(adds details on other HERE bidders)
By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, May 21 Germany's premium carmakers
Mercedes, Audi and BMW have teamed up with private equity firm
General Atlantic to increase their firepower to acquire Nokia's
mapping unit HERE, according to two people familiar
with the matter.
Finland's Nokia started a strategic review of its maps
business last month, setting in motion an auction process that
has pitted Internet players like Uber and Baidu against
carmakers in a deal that could be worth up to $4 billion. The
review came after Nokia announced a 15.6 billion-euro takeover
of network equipment maker Alcatel Lucent.
One financial industry source said on Thursday that General
Atlantic would likely take a 30 percent stake in the auto
industry-led consortium, but that the exact percentage had not
yet been finalised and could change.
A separate source, from the auto industry, said that each of
the three carmakers was prepared to chip in up to 700 million
euros ($780 million) but that the percentage stakes of each
manufacturer was not yet fixed.
The carmakers have made an indicative offer for an
undisclosed amount. But they have not heard back
from Nokia and are waiting for a response before they weigh
whether to top up their bid, another auto industry figure said.
"The upper limit is basically what it would cost to build
the maps through other means, by partnering with another player
or going it alone, for example," the auto industry source said.
A second financial industry source said carmakers were ready
to include other financial players in their consortium, but will
demand they retain overall control of the map assets. There is
no hard deadline for final offers but the process is at its end
and could come to a head in days rather than weeks.
Nokia, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi declined to comment.
General Atlantic Partners, which is based in Greenwich,
Connecticut, also declined to comment.
RIVAL BIDS
Analysts put the potential value of Nokia's HERE navigation
business at 2 billion euros to 4 billion euros.
Based on current bids, the value has climbed to the upper
end of that range, a second auto industry source familiar with
the discussions said, adding that the $3 billion valuation
mooted previously had been "overtaken by events" but that far
higher estimates of up to $6 billion were exaggerated.
Local transport services firm Uber Technologies Inc is
teaming up with China's web services provider Baidu and private
equity firm Apax Partners to bid for HERE, for undisclosed
terms, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Another group, which teams media, mobile and Internet
services firm Tencent Holdings, map maker NavInfo Co.
, both of China, with Swedish buyout firm EQT
Partners AB, is also bidding, three sources said, asking not to
be identified as negotiations are private.
Auto industry players remain fairly relaxed about their
chances as a snub to them could potentially be costly for HERE,
as it depends on carmakers - which use its maps in vehicle
navigation systems - for more than half of its revenue.
Carmakers are counting on these maps to provide crucial
context for collision-detection systems in future cars. But they
believe other options exist, including turning to rival TomTom
, industry sources said.
"We are not out of the race as far as we know and Nokia
would also have something to worry about if we were," the first
automotive industry source said.
Morgan Stanley upgraded its stock rating on Dutch navigation
software company TomTom on Thursday, arguing that the sale of
HERE would leave it as the only independent global map maker.
Shares of TomTom jumped 7 percent on Tuesday after the
company said existing customer Apple Inc had renewed a
deal to license its maps in Apple products. The stock is now
trading at levels not seen since 2009.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer and Freya Berry;
Writing by Eric Auchard; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Pravin
Char)