FRANKFURT May 21 Germany's premium automakers
Mercedes, Audi and BMW have teamed up with private equity firm
General Atlantic to raise their chances of clinching Nokia's
map unit HERE by overtaking Internet bidders, two
people familiar with the matter said.
One financial industry source said on Thursday that General
Atlantic would likely take a 30 percent stake in the auto
industry-led consortium, but that the exact percentage had not
yet been finalised and could change.
A separate source said that each of the three carmakers was
prepared to chip in up to 700 million euros ($780 million) but
that the percentage stakes of each manufacturer was not yet
fixed.
The automakers have not heard back from Nokia and are
waiting for a response before they weigh whether to top up their
bid, another person said.
Nokia, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi declined to comment.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based General Atlantic Partners also
declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
