UPDATE 1-Kellogg's quarterly profit beats on tax benefit, lower costs
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as continuing cost cuts and a planned tax benefit boosted earnings.
May 7 Ride-hailing service Uber has submitted a bid for Nokia Oyj's map business, HERE, for as much as $3 billion, the New York Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the offer.
Finland's Nokia said last month it had started a strategic review for HERE, a competitor to Google Maps, after announcing a takeover of network equipment rival Alcatel-Lucent .
Uber is competing against a consortium of automakers, including BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the offer.
The German automakers are teaming up with the Chinese search engine Baidu on the offer, the report said. (nyti.ms/1QrdZYU)
Uber declined to comment on the matter.
The newspaper said a private equity firm has also bid and that Nokia is expected to announce the sale of HERE by the end of May. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 4 If your idea of a fun Saturday night inclines more towards swinging a light sabre than tripping the light fantastic, then a new bar in Los Angeles may be just the place for you.