Jan 7 Heritage Oaks Bancorp has appointed Rick Arredondo president and chief banking officer of Heritage Oaks Bank.

Arredondo, who joined Heritage Oaks Bank on Jan. 5, will lead its customer-facing functions, including consumer and business banking, mortgage and marketing, the bank said.

Arredondo joins from Mellon 12st Business Bank in Los Angeles, where he was executive vice president and chief operating officer.

He will report to Heritage Oaks Bank Chief Executive Simone Lagomarsino. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)