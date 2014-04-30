UPDATE 2-HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
* Bank mandated along with Wall Street banks on Aramco IPO - CEO
LONDON, April 30 British oil company Heritage Oil said on Wednesday it had agreed a 924 million pound ($1.6 billion) takeover offer from Al Mirqab, an Qatar investment vehicle.
Heritage, whose main oil production is in Nigeria, said it was recommending the 320 pence per share offer, which represented a 25 percent premium to its closing price on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
* Bank mandated along with Wall Street banks on Aramco IPO - CEO
BEIJING, April 25 Beijing will boost thermal coal supplies to ensure prices return to a "reasonable" level and raise inventories in preparation for higher summer demand, the government said on Tuesday amid concerns about deepening losses at the nation's utilities.