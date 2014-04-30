LONDON, April 30 British oil company Heritage Oil said on Wednesday it had agreed a 924 million pound ($1.6 billion) takeover offer from Al Mirqab, an Qatar investment vehicle.

Heritage, whose main oil production is in Nigeria, said it was recommending the 320 pence per share offer, which represented a 25 percent premium to its closing price on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)