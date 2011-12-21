GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
Dec 21 Herman Miller Inc : * Reports strong sales and earnings in the second quarter of FY 2012 * Q2 earnings per share $0.41 * Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 sales $445.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $452.7 million * Consolidated gross margin in the second quarter was 34.1 pct
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.