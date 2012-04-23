JOHANNESBURG, April 23 South Africa's Hermans & Roman Properties (HRP) started a book building process on Monday for a private placement in which it hopes to raise 2.039 billion rand ($261.49 million) and plans to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on May 11.

Results of the offer, in which the Cape Town-based company is selling over 203.9 million linked units, will be out on May 3, it said in a statement.

South Africa's Public Invest Corporation is committed to taking up 12.5 percent of the total issued linked units for a purchase price of 262.4 million rand, the statement said.

Citi Global Markets has been appointed sole bookrunner and lead transaction sponsor.

HRP will use proceeds of the offer to purchase five properties, including a Zambian shopping centre, valued at 3.636 billion rand. The company with 8.5 billion rand worth of assets under management will also use debt to finance the purchases. ($1 = 7.7976 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)