* Axel Dumas to become joint CEO in June 2013
* Emile Hermes SARL names Henri-Louis Bauer as M.D.
(Adds details, CEO quote)
PARIS May 29 Hermes International SCA
on Tuesday said the management of the French luxury goods firm
will return into family hands next year with the appointment of
a sixth-generation descendant of its founder as joint chief
executive.
Axel Dumas, 41, will take up his role in June alongside
current CEO Patrick Thomas, who was the first non-family member
to be appointed at the helm of Birkin and Kelly handbags maker
in 2006.
"I will turn 65 in 15 days and it's normal that I prepare my
succession," Thomas said on the sidelines of the company's
shareholders meeting.
Emile Hermes SARL, which controls Hermes' strategy and
represents the family shareholders, also announced a management
change on Tuesday, saying that another Hermes descendant,
Henri-Louis Bauer, will replace his uncle Bertrand Puech as
managing director.
The 175-year-old company, which has eye-popping profit
margins but downplays its commercial intent in favour of its
artisanal history, has attracted the attention of larger luxury
goods company LVMH, which has stealthily built a 22
percent stake against the wishes of Hermes' management.
Takeover rumours and consistently strong performance have
turned Hermes into one of the most expensive stocks in Europe.
(Reporting by James Regan and Pascale Denis; Writing by Elena
Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb and Hans-Juergen Peters)