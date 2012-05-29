* Axel Dumas to become joint CEO in June 2013

* Emile Hermes SARL names Henri-Louis Bauer as M.D. (Adds details, CEO quote)

PARIS May 29 Hermes International SCA on Tuesday said the management of the French luxury goods firm will return into family hands next year with the appointment of a sixth-generation descendant of its founder as joint chief executive.

Axel Dumas, 41, will take up his role in June alongside current CEO Patrick Thomas, who was the first non-family member to be appointed at the helm of Birkin and Kelly handbags maker in 2006.

"I will turn 65 in 15 days and it's normal that I prepare my succession," Thomas said on the sidelines of the company's shareholders meeting.

Emile Hermes SARL, which controls Hermes' strategy and represents the family shareholders, also announced a management change on Tuesday, saying that another Hermes descendant, Henri-Louis Bauer, will replace his uncle Bertrand Puech as managing director.

The 175-year-old company, which has eye-popping profit margins but downplays its commercial intent in favour of its artisanal history, has attracted the attention of larger luxury goods company LVMH, which has stealthily built a 22 percent stake against the wishes of Hermes' management.

