LONDON Feb 13 British fund manager Hermes
Investment Management on Monday called for improvements to the
corporate governance code for private infrastructure assets, to
ensure better outcomes for investors and other stakeholders.
Among the suggestions made by Hermes, which manages 28.6
billion pounds ($35.81 billion) across a range of assets, were
for periodic board 'effectiveness reviews', as well as an
independent chairman and a minimum number of independent
directors.
Hermes also suggested a range of solutions aimed at ensuring
the long-term interests of all stakeholders are protected,
including the creation of a stakeholder committee.
Pay should also be more closely aligned to 'non-financial'
issues such as health and safety, it said, adding it backed
better transparency and disclosure of such information to help
boost accountability and best-practice.
"Few asset classes are as necessary, or significant, to the
daily lives of individuals as infrastructure," said Peter
Hofbauer, head of infrastructure, Hermes Investment Management.
However as more of the assets are transferred from the
public to the private sector, some of the principles of the
corporate governance code for listed companies may not be
appropriate or accepted in a private market environment.
"The result, therefore, may not always be a consistent, or
optimal, outcome for investors, employees and other
stakeholders," Hofbauer said.
($1 = 0.7987 pounds)
