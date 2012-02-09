* 2011 sales rise 18.3 pct vs own target of 15-16 pct
* 2011 operating margin rises to more than 30 pct
* To pay interim dividend on March 1
(Adds CFO comments, share price)
By Pascale Denis and James Regan
PARIS, Feb 9 French luxury group Hermes
, maker of 10,000 euro ($13,300) leather bags and 1
million euro crocodile leather jackets, showed its resilience to
the economic downturn with an 18.3 percent rise in 2011 sales
and a confident outlook.
The 175-year-old brand reported buoyant demand in Europe,
the Americas and Asia, and said on Thursday its operating margin
exceeded 30 percent last year, up from 27.8 percent in 2010.
Shareholders of the family controlled group will receive an
interim dividend of 1.5 euros a share, up 50 percent from a year
ago.
Hermes said revenue reached 2.84 billion euros last year,
beating its own target for 15-16 percent sales growth at
constant exchange rates and slightly ahead of the 2.81 billion
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate.
"The year was all the more exceptional given that growth was
already very strong in 2010 ... We are entering 2012 with
confidence," finance head Mireille Maury told Reuters.
Maury added that the sales trend had continued unchanged in
January, without saying whether this compared to the full-year
growth rate or the 14.3 percent rise achieved in the fourth
quarter at constant exchange rates.
Hermes' performance shows the company continues to be one of
the most resilient luxury groups in the face of the economic
downturn and follows upbeat comments from rivals.
LVMH, which has a 22 percent stake in Hermes, said
last week the outlook for 2012 was "excellent" and hiked its
dividend after rapid growth in Asia and at its Louis Vuitton
brand helped it post a forecast-beating rise in full-year
operating profit.
Swiss luxury goods group Richemont said last month
sales growth held up in the last three months of 2011,
underpinned by buoyant Asian demand and Chinese tourists
flocking to European boutiques.
HIGHER INVESTMENTS
British luxury brand Burberry reported a sharp
slowdown in U.S. sales growth in its fiscal third quarter, but
it too said demand from Asian shoppers and tourists remained
strong.
Hermes saw the pace of growth slow in the fourth quarter,
but attributed this to limited production capacity, especially
in leather goods, rather than any dip in demand.
The company said it opened two new French production sites
for leather goods and textiles at the end of last year to help
plug the production gap.
Overall, investments will increase from 200 million euros
last year to 250 million euros in 2012, when Hermes plans to
open or renovate some 15 stores, Maury added.
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, repeated last
week that its shareholding in Hermes remained "friendly",
suggesting it did not plan to launch a hostile takeover.
Hermes family shareholders, who view LVMH's move as hostile,
have responded to LVMH's stakebuilding by creating a majority
holding to shield it from the threat of a takeover.
Hermes said on Thursday that it bought back 286 million
euros of its own shares during last year.
The stock, which has been driven by takeover speculation,
was trading at 265 euros on Thursday, up around 15 percent this
year after gaining 47 percent last year, and giving Hermes a
market value of more than 28 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7545 euros)
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Elaine Hardcastle)