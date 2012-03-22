* Hermes raises dividend to 2 euros from 1.50 euros
* Sees 2012 margin between 31.2 pct in 2011 and 27.8 pct in
2010
* Net income up 41 percent at 594 million euros
* Shares rise 2.9 pct
(Adds detail, CEO comments, updates shares)
By James Regan
PARIS, March 22 Hermes showed its
confidence in the global luxury goods market by raising its
dividend 33 percent after tourist spending in Europe and buoyant
demand in Asia and the Americas fuelled full-year profit.
The 175-year-old French company, which is 72 percent owned
by Hermes family shareholders, plans to pay a dividend of 2
euros per share on 2011 earnings, up from 1.50 euros a year ago,
plus a one-off sum of 5 euros a share, it said in a financial
notice on the website of Les Echos newspaper late on Wednesday.
Last year's operating margin widened to 31.2 percent from
27.8 percent in 2010 as operating income rose by a third to 885
million euros ($1.2 billion), beating the average analyst
estimate of 857 million euros in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Net income rose 41 percent to 594 million euros, Hermes
said, also beating the poll average of 560 million euros, helped
by the sale of its stake in fashion house Jean-Paul Gaultier.
The controlling family recently set up a holding company to
shield it from the threat of takeover after the world's biggest
luxury goods group, LVMH, built up a 22.3 percent
stake. The remaining shares are in free float.
LVMH has said its shareholding is friendly, suggesting it
does not plan a takeover attempt, while Hermes family
shareholders view the move as hostile.
Speaking about the full-year dividend payout, much of which
will flow to the Hermes family, Chief Executive Patrick Thomas
told a news conference: "It should be seen as exceptional."
The CEO added that net cash would still be at around 500
million euros following the payout, close to the average level
of recent years.
SNAPPY SALES
The maker of 10,000-euro leather bags and 1 million-euro
crocodile leather jackets, revealed last month that its sales
rose 18.3 percent to 2.84 billion euros in 2011.
Underscoring its resilience to the economic downturn in
Europe, Hermes confirmed its long-term 10 percent sales growth
target at constant exchange rates for this year, with leather
goods revenue seen up about 10 percent despite bottlenecks
trying to meet demand.
Thomas cautioned the margin this year would fall between the
levels achieved in 2010-11, as Hermes tackles the rising cost of
raw materials such as gold, silver, cashmere and silk, and
unfavourable exchange rates.
Net cashflow rose by 210 million euros to 1.04 billion euros
last year, and no big share buybacks are planned after stock
repurchases worth 286 million euros in 2011, while the focus
remains on organic growth rather than acquisitions.
Thomas said overall prices would rise closer to 3 percent
this year, against about 1 percent last year, helping the
company offset raw material costs.
In the United States, luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co
this week forecast a rise in sales and profits this year, helped
by a rebound in the U.S. stock market and an easing of the
European debt crisis.
Hermes shares were 2.9 percent higher at 251.25 euros by
1510 GMT, up about 9 percent this year and giving it a market
value of about 26.6 billion euros, after gaining 47 percent last
year driven by takeover speculation.
"Hermes has published very solid results, above forecasts,"
said one trader.
The firm plans to expand its store network by opening or
renovating around 15 shops this year. It is building a Maison
Hermes outlet in Shanghai, aiming to open it at the end of 2013.
It also plans to increase production capacity this year,
following the creation of two new manufacturing sites in France.
Investments will likely increase to 250 million euros this
year from 185 million euros last year, according to Finance
Director Mireille Maury.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan and Pascale Denis; Additional
reporting by Juliette Rouillon and Caroline Jacobs; Editing by
Keiron Henderson and Elaine Hardcastle)