March 21 French luxury group Hermes
hiked its dividend after tourist spending in Europe and buoyant
demand in Asia and the Americas helped it post a jump in
full-year profit.
Hermes plans to pay shareholders 2 euros per share on 2011
earnings, up from 1.50 euros a year earlier, as well as a
one-time sum of 5 euros a share, it said in a financial notice
on the website of Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday.
The 175-year-old brand boosted its operating margin further
to 31.2 percent from 27.8 in 2010 as operating income rose by a
third to 885 million euros ($1.2 billion), beating the average
analyst estimate of 857 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
poll.
Net income rose 41 percent to 594 million euros, Hermes
said.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)