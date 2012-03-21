March 21 French luxury group Hermes hiked its dividend after tourist spending in Europe and buoyant demand in Asia and the Americas helped it post a jump in full-year profit.

Hermes plans to pay shareholders 2 euros per share on 2011 earnings, up from 1.50 euros a year earlier, as well as a one-time sum of 5 euros a share, it said in a financial notice on the website of Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday.

The 175-year-old brand boosted its operating margin further to 31.2 percent from 27.8 in 2010 as operating income rose by a third to 885 million euros ($1.2 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of 857 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Net income rose 41 percent to 594 million euros, Hermes said. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)