PARIS, March 22 French luxury goods group Hermes
posted on Wednesday a 13 percent increase in 2016 net
profit, providing further evidence of a broader recovery in the
luxury goods industry, and reported a record operating profit
margin.
Hermes, known for its $10,000 Birkin bags and $400 printed
silk scarves, said its operating margin had reached a record
32.6 percent of sales against 31.8 percent in 2015, while the
company also increased its dividend by 12 percent.
Hermes said it was keeping an "ambitious" medium-term goal
for revenue growth at constant exchange rates, despite growing
economic and geopolitical uncertainties around the world.
