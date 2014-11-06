PARIS Nov 6 French luxury goods company Hermes
on Thursday posted an 11 percent rise in like-for-like
third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its leather
goods and ready-to-wear.
Hermes, famous for its 8,000-euro Kelly and Birkin bags,
made revenue of 990.6 million euros ($1.24 billion) in the three
months to Sept. 30.
The trading update comes after arch-rival LVMH
said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns
to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending
agreement between the two luxury groups in September.
Under the deal, LVMH - the world's No.1 luxury group,
controlled by France's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault - agreed
to relinquish most of its 23.2 percent stake in Hermes and not
acquire any shares in its smaller rival for five
years.
(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro)
