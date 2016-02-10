PARIS Feb 10 Hermes posted an 8.1
percent rise in full-year sales at constant exchange rates on
Wednesday, one of the highest growth levels in the luxury goods
industry but marking a clear slowdown from 2014.
Hermes, known for its silk scarves and Kelly handbags, said
sales reached 4.84 billion euros ($5.46 billion) last year, with
growth slowing from 11.1 percent in 2014.
This compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll average of
4.83 billion euros.
Hermes said 2016 sales growth could be below its medium-term
target of 8 percent, while the operating margin for 2015 should
be close to the 31.5 percent achieved in 2014.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
