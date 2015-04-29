* Strongest growth in Japan with revenue up 15.2 pct
* Says forex lifts sales by 103 mln euros
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, April 29 French luxury goods maker Hermes
posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter sales on
Wednesday, helped by strong growth in Japan.
That was down from nearly 10 percent growth in the fourth
quarter, but broadly in line with analysts' expectations and
matched the firm's full-year and medium-term targets.
The maker of the Birkin and Kelly handbags said sales in its
own stores rose 10 percent at constant currencies, with foreign
exchange fluctuations boosting revenue by 103 million euros
($113 million).
Hermes remains one of the strongest performers in the luxury
sector thanks to resilient demand for its classic leather
handbags for which there is consistently more demand than
supply.
In contrast, sales at the fashion and leather goods unit of
industry leader LVMH, which includes the Louis
Vuitton, Celine, Dior and Fendi brands, rose 1 percent in the
first quarter, below expectations. Kering's Gucci saw
an 8 percent sales drop.
Revenue in Japan, one of Hermes' biggest markets, rose by
15.2 percent at constant currencies but was up only 7.7 percent
in the Asia-Pacific region mainly consisting of China, as
trading remained tough in Hong Kong and Macau.
"Trends in Asia excluding Japan remain tough," said Hermes
Chief Executive Axel Dumas.
First-quarter sales rose 19 percent on a reported basis to
1.12 billion euros.
"Western Europe was surprisingly soft (up 3.1 percent
excluding France and 6.4 percent in France) at a time when a
number of peers have been talking about a pick-up in tourist
demand on the back of the weakened euro," UBS analyst Eva
Quiroga said.
In February, Hermes lowered its annual sales growth target
for the first time from its traditional level of 10 percent to
reflect its bigger size and an overall industry downturn.
"This is a deceleration versus the 10-11 percent rate seen
in previous quarters, yet it is quite encouraging in the context
of the 8 percent guidance for full-year sales, as it comes
against very high comparatives, with almost 15 percent growth in
the first quarter last year," Exane BNP Paribas luxury goods
analyst Luca Solca said. "Japan is particularly striking."
Dumas did not give a margin outlook for the year but warned
the company was vulnerable to currency fluctuations. Hermes's
operating margin in 2014 fell to 31.5 percent from a record 32.4
percent the year before, due partly to currency moves.
Hermes shares were up 2.7 percent at 345 euros by 0748 GMT,
valuing the company at 35.16 billion euros, making it Europe's
third-largest luxury company by market capitalisation behind
LVMH and Cartier owner Richemont.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
