PARIS, Nov 6 French luxury goods company Hermes
posted a slightly higher-than-expected 11 percent rise
in like-for-like third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand
for its leather goods and ready-to-wear apparel.
The pick-up in sales at the company, famous for its
8,000-euro ($10,000) Kelly and Birkin bags, beat analysts'
expectations of 10 percent growth for the quarter, year-on-year,
and followed a rise of 9.7 percent in the previous three months.
Revenue from leather goods, its biggest business, saw a
comparable sales rise of 19.3 percent while ready-to-wear
revenue was up 9.1 percent.
Hermes Chief Executive Axel Dumas said the pick-up was
partly due to a ramp-up in production and the launch of new
leather bag collections such as the Halzan and Convoyeur.
The company confirmed its forecast that operating margin for
the year could be slightly less than its 2013 record of 32.4
percent due to foreign exchange fluctuations.
Hermes shares, which have lost 6 percent so far this year,
were broadly flat in morning trade, at 247 euros.
The trading update comes after arch-rival LVMH
said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns
to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending
agreement between the two luxury groups in September.
Under the deal, LVMH - the world's No.1 luxury group,
controlled by France's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault - agreed
to relinquish most of its 23.2 percent stake in Hermes and not
acquire any shares in its smaller rival for five years.
(1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro)
