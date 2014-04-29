PARIS, April 29 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Tuesday posted a forecast-beating 14.7 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales, driven by strong demand for its fashion and leather goods.

The Paris-based company known for its iconic Kelly and Birkin handbags said quarterly revenue was 943.5 million euros ($1.31 billion). However, exchange rates had a negative impact of 40 million on turnover. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)