PARIS, July 18 French luxury goods maker Hermes posted a 9.6 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant exchange rates as a ramp-up in production at new sites helped leather goods sales.

The brand, known for its classic Kelly leather bags and printed silk scarves, made revenue of 963.4 million euros ($1.3 billion) in the three months to June 30, Hermes said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)