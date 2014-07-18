BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
PARIS, July 18 French luxury goods maker Hermes posted a 9.6 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant exchange rates as a ramp-up in production at new sites helped leather goods sales.
The brand, known for its classic Kelly leather bags and printed silk scarves, made revenue of 963.4 million euros ($1.3 billion) in the three months to June 30, Hermes said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7394 Euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.