PARIS, June 4 Hermes International SCA
has installed a member of its founding family as co-chief
executive on Tuesday, as it fights rival luxury group LVMH's
attempts to amass a stake in the company.
Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation descendant of the French
company's founder, said in a statement he would seek to protect
Hermes' "independence" alongside co-CEO Patrick Thomas, who is
due to retire in 2014. Dumas gave few indications of the
company's future strategy.
Hermes, the 175-year-old maker of Birkin and Kelly handbags,
has eye-popping profit margins but downplays its commercial
intent in favour of its artisanal history. Takeover rumours and
strong performances have turned it into one of the most
expensive stocks in Europe.
Hermes owners have fought tooth and nail against LVMH, the
luxury vehicle of billionaire Bernard Arnault, since it revealed
in 2010 that it had secretly built up a 14 percent stake in
Hermes. The company, founded in Paris by Thierry Hermès as a
harness workshop, has challenged the legality of the stealth
stake-building in a court procedure and asked the regulator to
intervene.
The battle spilled out into the public eye on Friday when
market regulators said they would seek to slap LVMH with the
maximum fine for failing to disclose its stealthy
stake-building. LVMH, which holds 22.6 percent of Hermes, has
consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Hermes has criticised the trades that allowed LVMH to build
up its stake undetected, partly by using derivatives, and called
for their annulment.
LVMH Vice-Chairman Pierre Gode hit back at these criticisms,
saying in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro that LVMH
was a shareholder like any other and demanded to be treated as
such.
"There is no legal foundation that would allow Hermes to
obtain the annulment (of the LVMH stake-building trades)," Gode
told Le Figaro. He added that LVMH had filed a lawsuit against
Hermes following Dumas' criticisms, without saying on what
grounds or what the specific allegations were.
