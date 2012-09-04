* Hermes filed legal complaint against LVMH
* Complaint is for insider trading, share manipulation
* Prosecutor seeks AMF opinion before opening criminal probe
* LVMH files complaint against Hermes for blackmail, slander
* AMF declines comment
By Thierry Lévêque and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 4 A long-simmering feud between two
of France's top luxury houses boiled over on Tuesday after
Hermes asked French prosecutors to open a probe into
alleged insider trading and share manipulation by larger rival
LVMH.
LVMH, which owns 22.3 percent of Hermes and has 16 percent
of the voting rights, hit back, saying it planned to file a
complaint for "blackmail, slander and illegal competition" and
repeating its initial stakebuilding was "perfectly regular".
LVMH, led by billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault, has
been gradually increasing its holding in Hermes, maker of silk
scarves and 10,000 euro leather bags, since it surprised the
market in 2010 by saying it had built up a 17 percent stake.
The prosecutor's office said that following a July complaint
by Hermes, it had requested the opinion of French stock market
watchdog AMF before deciding whether there was a case to open a
possible criminal investigation, a spokeswoman for the Paris
prosecutor's office said.
Hermes said in a short statement it had filed its complaint
on July 10 over LVMH's accumulation of a stake of over 20
percent. A spokeswoman said this was the "logical consequence"
of the stakebuilding, but had no further comment.
LVMH, which has always claimed the shareholding was
friendly, acquired the Hermes shares through a series of
cash-equity swaps. These had not led to shareholding threshold
declarations and their use was investigated by the AMF in a
probe launched in November 2010.
Analysts queried why Hermes waited so long to file the
complaint against LVMH.
"We did not think they had really buried the hatchet, but
what is surprising is the timing of the Hermes complaint. Why
now?" said one sector analyst, who added it was "hard to draw
any conclusion until we have the outcome of the AMF probe"
The AMF declined to comment on the status of its probe or on
the complaint filed by Hermes.
LVMH said it was awaiting the outcome of the AMF probe with
"total serenity" and argued Hermes was trying to bypass the
bourse's police without waiting for the AMF's findings.
Hermes family shareholders have responded to the
stakebuilding by creating a majority family holding company that
would shield the company from the threat of a takeover.
Hermes shares closed down 1 percent at 227.9 euros and LVMH
shares were down 1.7 percent at 127.8 euros.
(Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter and David Holmes)