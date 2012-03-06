PARIS, March 6 French handbag maker Hermes
said its watch unit was in exclusive talks to buy all
of Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, as luxury watchmakers
scramble to secure supplies of high-quality parts.
The move comes several months after Hermes agreed to buy
almost a third of family-owned Swiss watch case maker Joseph
Erard.
"Nateber would thus secure its long-term future and be able
to pursue its growth dynamic with all its clients," including
Hermes, Nateber Chairman Francois Bernhard said in a joint
statement from Hermes on Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The purchase would be the latest in a series of buys and
partnerships in the watch component sector as big luxury goods
groups seek to secure access to know-how to improve their growth
potential in the lucrative timepiece business.
The industry has also been shaken by the decision by Swatch
, the world's biggest watchmaker and provider of the
lion's share of parts to the industry, to scale back supplies to
rivals.
Last summer, luxury giant LVMH snapped up small
Swiss watchmaker La Fabrique du Temps, and French retailer and
luxury goods group PPR raised its stake in
family-owned Sowind Group to 50.1 percent.
