PARIS, April 28 French luxury goods group Hermes
said sales growth slowed in the first three months of
the year after attacks in Brussels and Paris put off some
tourists and an economic slowdown in China weighed on demand.
The 6.2 percent rise in revenue at constant exchange rates
to 1.19 billion euros ($1.35 billion) compared with 7.2 percent
growth in the last quarter of 2015 and 8.1 percent overall for
2015.
The first quarter increase, which was driven by higher sales
at its leather goods division, was slightly above analyst
estimates and outpaced rivals in the industry, however.
Luxury goods industry leader LVMH said this month
that it registered no sales growth at its fashion and leather
goods division in the first quarter. Comparable growth at
Kering's luxury business reached 2.6 percent.
Retail tax-refund services company Global Blue said spending
on luxury goods by Chinese shoppers abroad fell last month for
the first time since it began compiling such figures in 2010.
Hermes said it achieved a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly
leather goods and saddlery revenue, accounting for half of total
group sales, "driven by sustained demand and the increase in
production capacities at the two new sites" in France.
Ready-to-wear and accessories sales slipped 1.9 percent due
to a slowdown in Asia, the United States and France, while the
Islamist militant attacks in Europe and slowing sales in Greater
China and the U.S. dragged silk and textiles revenue down 9.2
percent.
The maker of printed silk scarves and Kelly handbags said
its watches business was hurt by a "still challenging market,
particularly in Asia, excluding Japan", meanwhile.
Hermes reiterated on Thursday that 2016 sales growth could
be below its medium-term target of 8 percent at constant
exchange rates, citing global economic, geopolitical and
monetary uncertainties.
"In the current environment, it's always better to
under-promise and over-deliver," RBC Capital Markets analysts
wrote, adding that "Hermes' business model remains more
resilient than its peers".
Shares in Hermes were up 1.7 percent by 0811 GMT, giving it
a market value of 33 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
