PARIS Aug 31 French luxury goods maker Hermes
on Friday slightly raised its target for annual sales
growth after posting double-digit increases in revenue and
profits across most of its markets for the first six months of
the year.
Hermes, in which the billionaire owner of rival LVMH
Bernard Arnault owns 22.3 percent, is now targeting 12
percent annual growth at constant exchange rates, up from a
previous target of 10 percent.
The company had said its operating margin for 2012 would
however likely fail to match its all-time high in 2011 as it
continues to develop its strategy of developing its distribution
network.
First-half net profits grew 28 percent, adjusting for a
one-off gain from asset sales in 2011, to 335.1 million euros
($418.81 million), Hermes said.
The growth was driven by big-spending Asian markets like
China, Singapore and Hong Kong, which defied slowdown fears with
25 percent sales growth in the first half. All product lines,
from leather goods to jewellery and watches, grew at
double-digit rates.
