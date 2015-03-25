* FY operating profit up 7 pct at 1.3 billion euros
* Operating margin 31.5 percent vs 32.4 percent
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, March 25 French luxury goods maker Hermes
posted a 7 percent rise in full-year operating income
on Wednesday and announced a dividend hike, as well as a
one-time additional payment to investors.
Operating profit totaled 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion),
Hermes said in a statement. Its operating margin slipped to 31.5
percent of sales from 32.4 percent a year earlier, because of
hedging effects related to the yen.
Hermes said it would pay a dividend of 2.95 euros a share,
up from 2.70 euros a year ago, as well as an exceptional
dividend of 5 euros a share. It also reiterated its target for
sales to grow around 8 percent this year at constant exchange
rates.
The group lowered its annual sales growth target from its
traditional level of 10 percent when it announced quarterly
sales last month, to reflect its bigger size and an overall
industry downturn combined with potential hits from currency
swings.
Hermes said then that its operating margin for 2014 would be
"in the region of 31 percent". Hermes is now bigger than rival
Gucci in terms of sales after annual revenue went
beyond the 4 billion euro mark for the first time in 2014.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan, Pascale Denis and Astrid Wendlandt;
Editing by Blaise Robinson and David Holmes)