UPDATE 1-Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct, outlook positive
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
PARIS, March 23 French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Wednesday that it would raise its dividend by 14 percent after it posted a 13 percent increase in 2015 net profit.
The maker of printed silk scarves and Kelly handbags said in a statement that its operating margin improved by 0.3 percentage points last year to 31.8 percent of sales.
Hermes reiterated that 2016 sales growth could be below its medium-term target of 8 percent at constant exchange rates "due to the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world". (Reporting by Pascale Denis and James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
May 16 British pub landlord EI Group reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-half revenue and said it had made a good start to the second half, but was mindful of possible economic uncertainty and pressure from new regulations.