PARIS, March 21 French luxury group Hermes said on Thursday that its operating profit rose 26.4 percent in 2012 and operating margin reached its highest level since the company listed in 1993.

Operating profit rose to 1.12 billion euros ($1.45 billion)from 885 million in 2011, while operating margin rose to 32.1 percent of sales.

The company plans to pay a dividend of 2.5 euros a share for 2012. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)