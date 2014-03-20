Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
PARIS, March 20 French luxury goods maker Hermes hiked its dividend on Thursday after operating profit rose 8.9 percent in 2013 and operating margin reached a new all-time high.
Full-year operating profit rose to 1.218 billion euros ($1.69 billion), while the operating margin rose to 32.4 percent of sales, compared to 32.1 percent in 2012.
The company plans to pay a dividend of 2.70 euros a share for 2013, from 2.50 euros for 2012. ($1 = 0.7189 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
Jan 22 A group including former White House ethics attorneys will file a lawsuit on Monday accusing President Donald Trump of allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed allegations in a new lawsuit by prominent constitutional and ethics lawyers that he is violating the U.S. Constitution by letting his hotels and other businesses accept payments from foreign governments.