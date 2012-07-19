PARIS, July 19 French luxury goods maker Hermes
sees no slowdown in demand for its goods in China,
Chief Executive Patrick Thomas told Reuters on Thursday, noting
that Europe outside of France also remained strong.
"Demand in France is a little bit weak," Thomas said, adding
that sales in the leather goods division were impacted by the
number of public holidays in the month of May.
He added that July sales growth looked roughly in line with
the first half of the year. Hermes reported 13.4 percent sales
growth at constant currencies for the second quarter on
Thursday.
