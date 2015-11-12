PARIS Nov 12 Hermes Chief Executive
Axel Dumas said business trends in China would remain difficult
at the end of this year and in 2016, but that the luxury goods
maker planned to pursue investments in Hong Kong despite a drop
in the market there.
"The current uncertainties make Greater China (including
Hong Kong and Macao) a slightly difficult market," Dumas told
Reuters on Thursday after the group published third-quarter
sales.
"Fundamentally, I remain particularly confident about the
Chinese economy and its ability to serve as a growth vector, "
he said.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by James Regan; Editing by
Leigh Thomas)