PARIS, July 21 Hermes forecast on
Tuesday that its first-half operating margin would decline
slightly year-on-year because of the weaker euro but the luxury
goods company stuck to its medium-term sales growth target.
The luxury bag maker posted a 9.7 percent rise in
second-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates to 1.177
billion euros ($1.27 billion). Analysts had expected quarterly
sales to rise by 8.5-9 percent.
"As a result of the weaker euro, the operational
profitability should be down slightly in comparison with the
first half of 2014," Hermes said in a statement.
The group confirmed its medium-term objective of increasing
turnover at constant rates by around 8 percent.
($1 = 0.9245 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)