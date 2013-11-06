* Hermes leather goods down 0.5 pct in Q3 at current
currencies
* Lifts full-yr sales guidance, maintains operating profit
forecast
(Recasts, adds analyst comment, detail)
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Nov 6 French luxury goods maker
Hermes, known for its Kelly and Birkin handbags, suffered a 0.5
percent drop in leather goods sales at current currencies in the
third quarter, one of the worst performances of its biggest
business in recent years.
Hermes, with Japan and the United States as major markets,
was hit by the weakness of the yen and U.S. dollar in the
quarter, and saw third-quarter sales rise by 5.5 percent to
895.5 million euros on a reported basis.
The 176-year-old company, whose leather handbags start at
about 5,000 euros ($6,800) and make up 44 percent of its total
business, said currency fluctuations knocked 116 million euros
off its nine-month turnover of 2.66 billion euros to end-Sept.
Sales from Japan dropped nearly 20 percent in the third
quarter on a reported basis at current currencies, but they were
up nearly 6 percent at constant currencies.
"The performance is not as good as expected in leather goods
and we would like to know if it is because of production
constraints or delays in shipments to the shops," said luxury
goods analyst David da Maia at brokerage Aurel BGC.
Hermes, which was originally due to publish its
third-quarter sales on Thursday at 0600 GMT, will hold a
conference call with analysts at 0800 GMT.
Overall, third-quarter sales rose 12.9 percent at constant
exchange rates, slightly below expectations of 13.4 percent.
Hermes said its full-year sales growth at constant
currencies could exceed 11 percent, higher than its previous
forecast of growth of slightly more than 10 percent.
Hermes said it expected its operating margin this year to be
close to its record of 32.1 percent in 2012. At the half-year
stage, the operating margin was already at 33.1 percent.
"It is a touch below expectations but the performance
differential compared with what we have seen so far in the space
make it a decent set of results, the guidance is still quite
encouraging. We would expect a very limited, maybe slightly
negative stock reaction," a Paris-based trader said.
At constant currencies, silk products had growth of 13
percent and ready-to-wear and fashion revenue rose 19 percent.
Sales from watches were up 5.3 percent, while leather goods rose
8.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; additional reporting by
Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by James Regan and Patrick
Lannin)