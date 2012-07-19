* Q2 growth 13.4 pct vs 17.6 pct in Q1
* Keeps target for full-year sales growth of 10 pct
By Nina Sovich
PARIS, July 19 French luxury goods maker Hermes
said second-quarter sales growth slowed in the face of
increasing economic turbulence, though it stuck to its full-year
target as emerging-market customers continue to flock to the
high-end brand.
The maker of handmade leather bags, silk scarves and
ready-to-wear fashion said sales reached 814.5 million euros
($999 million) in the quarter, with revenue in Asia, its biggest
market, rising 16.2 percent at constant exchange rates.
Overall sales grew 13.4 percent at constant currencies, with
the pace of growth slowing from 17.6 percent in the first
quarter. The rise in reported sales was stable in both quarters
at 21.9 percent, Hermes said in a statement on Thursday.
Hermes struck a note of caution about its full-year
prospects, saying it expected to hit targets but that currency
fluctuations and the global economic crisis could take its toll.
Despite a slowing global economy and chronic unemployment in
Europe, high-end luxury goods have experienced a burst in
profitability and sales as newly rich Chinese from the mainland
lap up high-status brands.
Both Hermes and luxury brands such as LVMH and PPR
are increasingly dependent on these Chinese shoppers
who frequently come to Paris to buy luxury items because they
are significantly cheaper than in China.
However, recent signs that the Chinese market may be slowing
down have thrown a note of caution into the analysis of the
luxury companies and their 2012 prospects.
Britain's Burberry provided the first concrete
evidence of the earnings season that China's economic slowdown
would hit luxury brands last week when it reported a decline in
first-quarter sales growth.
Hermes said on Thursday that sales in Asia-Pacific,
excluding Japan, rose 26.9 percent, confirming that growth in
that region remained strong, as it did in the Americas, where
growth was up 8.2 percent from a strong 2011 base.
In the vital leather goods and saddlery division, where the
company derives much of its revenue and profits, sales rose 7.4
percent to 381 million euros. Ready-to-wear and fashion,
generally considered to be a more volatile source of income,
rose 22 percent to 173.3 million euros.
However, the biggest growth was reserved for the small and
relatively new line of Hermes homewear and jewellery. There
sales rose 53.1 percent to 37.7 million euros, confirming that
the market for the most expensive lines of luxury, often watches
and jewellery, continued apace.
Hermes said its full-year underlying operating margin would
be between an all-time high hit in 2011 and the 2010 rate.
The company, which tends toward caution when making
financial projections, also said that it expected to achieve
full-year consolidated revenue growth of 10 percent.