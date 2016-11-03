(Adds detail, CEO comment)
PARIS Nov 3 French luxury goods group Hermes
on Thursday saw a slight acceleration in sales growth
in the third-quarter to 8.8 percent at constant exchange rates,
up from 8.1 percent in the previous three months.
Hermes said the improvement was driven by resilient growth
in the United States and stronger demand in Europe and in China
where tighter controls on luxury goods imports helped lift local
consumption.
"We have seen a step-up in sales in continental China,"
Chief Executive Axel Dumas told journalists in a conference
call. "There, local consumption has improved against last year."
The group confirmed its full-year sales targets, including
sales growth below 8 percent at constant exchange rates.
Hermes, which employs 12,500 people worldwide, of which
7,000 are in France, said it continued to hire in its workshops
and had taken on more than 300 people this year.
The French company's sales figures confirmed improved trends
in the luxury goods sector, highlighted last month by
forecast-beating numbers from LVMH and Kering
.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Dominique Vidalon
and Jason Neely)