PARIS, April 28 Hermes said sales
growth slowed in the first three months of the year as Islamist
militant attacks in Europe put off some tourists and an economic
slowdown in China weighed on demand.
First-quarter revenue reached 1.19 billion euros ($1.35
billion), up 6.2 percent at constant exchange rates, the French
luxury goods maker said in a statement on Thursday, down from
7.2 percent growth in the last three months of 2015.
The maker of printed silk scarves and Kelly handbags
reiterated that 2016 sales growth could be below its medium-term
target of 8 percent at constant exchange rates "owing to the
economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the
world".
Hermes said its Silk and Textiles business line suffered
from the impact of the attacks in Europe and slowing sales in
Greater China and the United States. Its watches division was
hurt by a "still challenging market, particularly in Asia
excluding Japan".
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan and Pascale Denis; Editing by Geert
De Clercq)