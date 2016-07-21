PARIS, July 21 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Thursday said it expected operating profitability in the first half of 2016 to be one percentage point higher against the same period last year thanks to foreign exchange hedging contracts.

The maker of Kelly handbags and printed silk scarves said second-quarter sales rose 8.1 percent in the second quarter at constant exchanges rates to 1.249 billion euros ($1.38 billion).

In the second half of this year, the company said it expected the sales growth of leather goods, its biggest business, to be lower than in the similar period a year ago, when it received a major boost thanks to new plants.

For the full year, it said it expected leather goods sales to rise 12 percent at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Maya Nikolaeva)