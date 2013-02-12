PARIS Feb 12 French luxury group Hermes
posted a 16.4 percent rise in full-year sales at
constant exchange rates that beat its own forecast and predicted
a slight rise in its 2012 operating margin.
Revenue reached 3.48 billion euros last year, Hermes said in
a statement on Tuesday, a rise of 22.6 percent at current
exchange rates.
"Sales exceeded the target for the year, driven by
persistently robust momentum in the fourth quarter - plus 18.5
percent at constant exchange rates," Hermes said.
