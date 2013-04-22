PARIS, April 22 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Monday posted a 10.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, pulled by strong demand in Asia particularly for its silks, accessories and ready-to-wear.

Hermes generated revenue of 856.8 million euros ($1.12 billion) in the three months to March 31, up 12.8 percent at constant currencies, slightly ahead of market expectations.

The maker of 13,000-euro Birkin leather bags and 400-euro printed silk scarfs did not comment on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Louise Heavens)